Coleman's 'Grammar' Proves Prize-Worthy

We're hearing from Pulitzer Prize winners on today's show. Yesterday the Pulitzer for music was awarded to the 77-year-old jazz saxophonist and composer Ornette Coleman, for his live album Sound Grammar. It was cited for its "elastic and bracing" music. When Coleman came along in the 1950s, his detractors said his rough and wayward jazz was too crazy to stand the test of time. The Pulitzer is the most recent proof of how wrong they were. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead had this review last year when the CD was released.

