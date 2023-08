Lindsay Mangum, NPR / A gunman opened fire on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va., on Monday.

In what has become the deadliest shooting at a U.S. college campus, more than 20 people have died after a gunman fired on people at a Virginia Tech dorm and classroom.

The exact number of fatalities has not been confirmed, and many others were wounded in the shootings.

Thomas Sakach, a WUVT radio DJ and freshman at Virginia Tech, talks with Alex Chadwick and Madeleine Brand.

