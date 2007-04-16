After Deaths, Questions Remain at VT Campus

It is now confirmed that there have been 33 deaths today on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va., a total that includes the gunman. Many victims are being treated at hospitals in Roanoke and New River Valley.

There are two confirmed deaths from the shooting in Ambler Johnson dormitory, in addition to the 31 at Norris Hall.

Some, but not all, of those killed were students. It's not clear if the shooter in what has now become the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a student. The gunman was killed, but it's not known if he was shot by police or took his own life.

