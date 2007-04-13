White House Supports Wolfowitz Amid Scandal

World Bank President Paul Wolfowitz faces demands for his resignation over a promotion he helped to arrange for Shaha Riza, a bank employee whom he has dated. The bank's Board of Directors is considering what action to take.

NPR's Tom Gjelten tells Melissa Block that Wolfowitz, the former deputy secretary of Defense, has had a stormy two years at the bank.

For now, at least, Wolfowitz still has the support of the White House, according to spokesperson Dana Perino, who said, "The president has full confidence in Paul Wolfowitz. He's done a remarkable job at the World Bank, where they are working to lift people up out of poverty from around the world."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.