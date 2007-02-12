Officials Go 'Off the Record' on Iran-Iraq Arms

The Bush administration continues to make a case that Iran is arming groups inside Iraq with sophisticated weaponry used to kill Americans. Who is getting the weapons and are they to blame for a sudden increase in downed U.S. aircraft?

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that Iran is not arming Shiite militants in Iraq and said the U.S. has a long history of fabricating evidence.

Fragments of powerful armor-piercing bombs, shown to reporters Sunday, constitute "weak proof that even Americans themselves do not believe," the ministry said.

