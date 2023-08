Gen. David Petraeus officially takes control of U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He will oversee a deployment of thousands of additional American troops.

Gen. Petraeus takes over just as U.S. officials say they've acquired evidence showing that some of the deadliest explosives that American forces are facing in Iraq were originally manufactured in neighboring Iran.

