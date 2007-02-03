U.S. Intelligence Report Sees Rising Violence in Iraq

Small portions of the National Intelligence Estimate on the situation in Iraq were released this week. It says political extremism is on the rise, along with insurgent violence — and sees more chaos ahead.

The White House says it will go to Congress next week with a request for nearly a quarter-trillion dollars over the next two years to pay for the military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The request comes just as the Senate is scheduled to begin debate on a resolution opposing the President's plan for a troop buildup in Baghdad.

