Former New York Times reporter Judith Miller testifies that Lewis "Scooter" Libby first discussed an undercover CIA agent with her weeks before his stated recollection.

Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Cheney, is accused of lying to FBI agents and a grand jury about whether he talked to reporters about undercover CIA operative Valerie Plame.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.