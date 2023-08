The Labor Department's employment figures for the month of December are a bit stronger than expected. Employers created 167,000 new jobs in the month, more than the 115,000 anticipated by analysts.

That keeps the unemployment rate steady at about 4.5 percent. The figures show that the job market remains relatively strong despite worries about a slide in the housing industry.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.