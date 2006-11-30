© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Bush Maintains Support of Iraqi Prime Minister

By Eric Westervelt
Published November 30, 2006 at 1:00 PM EST

President Bush met with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Jordan this morning. Later at a press conference, the president maintained his support for the Iraqi leader, and insisted that there would be no immediate troop withdrawal.

Their meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but it was abruptly cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday morning.

"He's the right guy for Iraq," Bush declared before reporters after their meeting Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.