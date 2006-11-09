Rumsfeld Blames His Exit on Iraq Failures

A day after he handed his resignation to President Bush, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says the war in Iraq wasn't going as well as had been planned, echoing President Bush's appraisal about recent progress in the conflict.

Speaking to a gathering of students, teachers and military personnel at Kansas State University, Rumsfeld also declined to give himself a performance grade, saying "I'd let history worry about that." Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports.

