Bush Denounces N. Korea Test as 'Provocative Act'

President Bush calls North Korea's nuclear test a "provocative act" that demands an immediate response from the U.N. Security Council.

At the White House Monday, the president also issued a stern warning to North Korea against transferring nuclear technology. The threat of nuclear proliferation by North Korea has been a longstanding concern of the White House.

Bush also said he would take the issue to the United Nations and work with allies to seek a diplomatic solution.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.