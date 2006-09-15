Spinach Thought to Be Source of E. coli Outbreak

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Now this news for consumers. Spinach is usually good for you, but if you've got a bag of the fresh spinach at home, do not eat it. Health officials say raw packaged spinach is the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has killed at least one person and made at least 49 others sick. Cases have been reported in eight states, from Connecticut to Oregon.

Officials don't know where the spinach is from or how widely it has been distributed. E. coli can cause a form of kidney failure that often leads to death. Most vulnerable are the very old and very young. So until further notice, don't eat your spinach.

