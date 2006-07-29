© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Drive-By Truckers: Rock Southern Style

Published July 29, 2006 at 3:14 PM EDT
The Drive-By Truckers surround Debbie Elliott in NPR's Studio 4A: John Neff, Jason Isbell (from left), Brad Morgan, Patterson Hood, Debbie Elliott, Mike Cooley, Shonna Tucker.
Petra Mayer, NPR
The Drive-By Truckers surround Debbie Elliott in NPR's Studio 4A: John Neff, Jason Isbell (from left), Brad Morgan, Patterson Hood, Debbie Elliott, Mike Cooley, Shonna Tucker.

The Drive-By Truckers are a Southern rock band, but they're just as much poets as partiers.

They do have three guitars, and hail from Georgia, but they sing no rebel anthems. And they're partial to hip-hop in their down time.

Their latest album is called A Blessing and a Curse. The songs are full of love and loss, firmly anchored in the stuff of Southern legend.

Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, Jason Isbell, Brad Morgan, John Neff and Shonna Tucker are the Drive-By Truckers.

They visited NPR's Studio 4A to play some tunes and talk about their latest album, and what it's like to be pegged as the heirs to Lynyrd Skynyrd — the next great southern rock band. They also talk about the recurring theme in their music of self destruction, and their Southern roots.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music