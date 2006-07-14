Juana Molina's 'Son' Explores New Aural Landscapes

During much of the 1990s, singer and songwriter Juana Molina starred in a popular weekly comedy show on Argentinian television. In 1998, she gave up that career to explore music and first attracted international attention in 2002, with a homemade CD titled Segundo.

Since then, Molina has toured constantly, opening for David Byrne and others. She says that her live, solo performances inspired the music on her new, eerily beautiful CD, Son.

