Chechen warlord Shamil Basayev died in Ingushetia when a dynamite-laden truck exploded in his convoy, according to Russian officials.

Basayev was held responsible for a large number of terrorist attacks in Russia, including a 2004 school hostage taking that left 331 dead.

The Wall Street Journal's Alan Cullison talks with Madeleine Brand about Basayev.

