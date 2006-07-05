Bush Calls for Unity, Condemns North Korean Tests

Calling North Korea's missile tests a provocative act, President Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice pledge that the United States will rely on six-party talks to deal with the issue.

Over the past 24 hours, Pyongyang has gotten the world's attention, as North Korea launched up to seven missiles into the Sea of Japan. One of the missiles was reportedly a long-range type that could potentially reach Alaska. Ambassador Christopher Hill, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, leads the U.S. delegation in the six-party talks with North Korea. Robert Siegel talks with Ambassador Hill.

