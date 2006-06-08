Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 in B Flat Major, Op. 60

Too often overlooked, the Fourth Symphony is frequently overshadowed by Beethovens more dynamic Third and Fifth symphonies. Following the monumental "Eroica" in chronology but not in style, the Fourth was placed closer to the more classical first two symphonies in the estimation of contemporaries. Beethoven wrote the piece during a late-summer stay at the palace of Count Franz von Oppersdorff, to whom the work eventually was dedicated. The work premiered at a private concert at the Lobkowitz Palace in Vienna, along with the first performance of the Fourth Piano Concerto. Though not much was written about the piece after its premiere, contemporaries celebrated it.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.