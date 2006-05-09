Rice Downplays Letter from Iran's President

A letter from Iran's president to President Bush overshadows Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's meetings in New York with senior diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China. Rice dismissed the letter as a diversionary tactic.

"This letter is not the place that one would find an opening to engage on the nuclear issue or anything of the sort," Rice said in an interview with The Associated Press. "It isn't addressing the issues that we're dealing with in a concrete way."

