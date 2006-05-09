Iranian President's Letter to Bush: Lecturing Diplomacy

The complete text of the letter Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote to President Bush was described by Iranian leaders as a diplomatic opening, proposing solutions for a fragile world situation.

However, the 18-page letter says little about nuclear confrontation -- it more closely resembles a political and religious lecture.

The United States and its allied have agreed to give Iran another chance to suspend its nuclear program before taking the issue to the United Nations Security council. After meeting in New York, the political directors of the United States, France, Britain, Russia China and Germany agreed to try to gain Iranian cooperation by urging Tehran to make a choice between benefits and sanctions.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.