Rally Demands Attention for Sudan's Darfur Region

Thousands gather Sunday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., demanding an end to genocide in Sudan's Darfur region. Celebrities, politicians, religious leaders and demonstrators urge President Bush to use his office to strengthen the multinational force protecting Darfur civilians.

Meanwhile, peace talks to end the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region broke down. The African Union had set Sunday night as a deadline for a peace accord.

The Sudanese government said it would sign a tentative agreement, but rebels rejected the draft accord.

