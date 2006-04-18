Pulitzer Panel Honors Jazz Legend Thelonious Monk

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

The latest Pulitzer Prize winners were announced yesterday. Amid the recognition of journalists and writers, was a special posthumous award for jazz musician Thelonius Monk. In honor of this we'll hear a little bit of a newly discovered 1957 recording of the Thelonius Monk Quartet, featuring John Coltrane.

This recording was made by the voice of America for a radio broadcast that year and then lost for decades. It was unearthed by the Library of Congress last April and is now available on Blue Note Record. Thelonius Monk received a special citation from the Pulitzer Board for his, quote, "distinguished and innovative compositions and their enduring impact on jazz." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.