Moussaoui Hearing Offers Two Views of Sept. 11 Role

In opening statements in the sentencing phase of Zacarias Moussaoui's terrorism trial, the prosecution says he failed to alert authorities to the Sept. 11 attacks and deserves the death penalty. Moussaoui's defense lawyers contend their client did not know what was planned for Sept. 11.

Moussaoui pleaded guilty in April to conspiring with al Qaeda to hijack planes and commit other crimes. The trial will simply determine Moussaoui's punishment, and only two options are available: death or life in prison.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.