Alito Begins High Court Confirmation Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito's confirmation hearings began Monday.

Senators on the Judiciary Committee highlighted abortion, executive power and civil rights as issues on which they plan to question the nominee. Alito also gave an opening statement.

If confirmed, Alito would replace retiring Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on the nation's highest court, and would change -- perhaps even dramatically transform -- the ideological makeup of the court.

