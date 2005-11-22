Bill Harley: A Storyteller for All Ages

Bill Harley's lyrics are smart, funny and, at times, poignant. He writes for children, but he avoids dumbing-down his work; his music is never patronizing, insipid or boring. Harley's stories and songs help parents remember what it was like to be a kid.

Harley is now one of the country's most recognized performers for families, a Grammy nominee, and he has appeared as a regular commentator on NPR's All Things Considered.

His most recent recordings are One More Time and Blah Blah Blah: Stories About Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates and Dog, which will be released next month. He's also the author of a new Christmas book, Dear Santa: The Letters of James B. Dobbins.

In an interview with Neal Conan and Liane Hansen, Harley shares his songs and stories, and talks about the art of live performance.

