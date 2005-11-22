© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Bill Harley: A Storyteller for All Ages

By Neal Conan,
Liane Hansen
Published November 22, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Bill Harley's lyrics are smart, funny and, at times, poignant. He writes for children, but he avoids dumbing-down his work; his music is never patronizing, insipid or boring. Harley's stories and songs help parents remember what it was like to be a kid.

Harley is now one of the country's most recognized performers for families, a Grammy nominee, and he has appeared as a regular commentator on NPR's All Things Considered.

His most recent recordings are One More Time and Blah Blah Blah: Stories About Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates and Dog, which will be released next month. He's also the author of a new Christmas book, Dear Santa: The Letters of James B. Dobbins.

In an interview with Neal Conan and Liane Hansen, Harley shares his songs and stories, and talks about the art of live performance.

Neal Conan
Liane Hansen
