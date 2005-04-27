Moby: Brewing a Brand

Moby's 1999 album Play launched him into the music mainstream, and in some ways the entrepreneurial world; all 18 tracks on the CD were licensed for use in commercials, movies or TV. In just the past few years he's opened a successful tea shop in New York called Teany, launched a line of iced-tea that is in the process of being distributed nationally, and has written a book of recipes and stories about the tea shop called the Teany Book.

He's currently on tour in support of his latest album Hotel, and speaks with NPR's Neal Conan and callers about juggling music and business.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.