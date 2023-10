The RZA is one of the founding members of the kung-fu-meets-hip-hop group the Wu Tang Clan. He has also written film scores, including Kill Bill and Ghost Dog. Now he has turned his efforts to a new book, The Wu Tang Manual. The RZA is also known as the Abbot, Bobby Digital, Prince Dynamite and more. His birth name is Robert F. Diggs.

