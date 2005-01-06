Renée Fleming: 'The Inner Voice'

In the past decade, soprano Renée Fleming has become one of the most celebrated voices on the stage. From her breakthrough performance as the Contessa in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro to her current appearance at New York's Metropolitan Opera in the title role of Handel's Rodelinda, she has garnered international acclaim for her wide variety of roles. But recently, she added yet another role to her repertoire: author.

In her new book The Inner Voice: The Making of a Singer, Fleming offers a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the life of an opera singer -- from the early struggles of her career to the artistic and commercial pressures of the trade. NPR's Fred Child talks with Fleming about the book she calls the "autobiography of my voice."

