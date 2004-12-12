'Treasures' from the Chairman of the Board

Eighty-nine years ago, on Dec. 12, 1915, Francis Albert Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey. A former newspaper reporter, this blue-eyed son of Italian immigrants went on to become one of the most popular vocalists of the 20th century.

A new book, The Sinatra Treasures, celebrates the life of the legendary crooner with never-before-seen photographs, music and pull-out mementos from the Sinatra family collection. Frank Sinatra, Jr., who contributes to the book, talks to NPR's Liane Hansen about his father.

