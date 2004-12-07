The Class of 1685: Bach, Handel and Scarlatti

In 1685, within a period of eight months, three master composers were born: Scarlatti, Handel and Bach. Although each was extremely influential, they worked in very different ways because of the contrasting demands of their surroundings.

Richard Taruskin, author of The Oxford History of Western Music, joins NPR's Fred Child in the second of our series on Western music to talk about the divergent paths of these three men.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.